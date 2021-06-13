WATCH: Vols basketball star steals the show after baseball team wins Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's not every day that Vols baseball earns a spot in the College World Series. It also isn't every day that a basketball star sneaks up behind you for a live interview.
Sunday was not a usual day.
After the Vols demolished LSU 15-6 in their second Super Regional and earned a spot in the upcoming College World Series, fans started celebrating across Knoxville. In Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the cheering was almost deafening.
Among the fans was a star — John Fulkerson. The basketball star, who announced he was returning to Tennessee for a final season, helped lead the Vols to several wins on the court, earning several accolades along the way. He earned a spot on the 2021 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll, as well as the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 List.
"I'm so excited for the Vols baseball team," he said. "We're going to Omaha with such a good atmosphere, Vol Nation is the best."
Fulkerson announced April 16 that he would return to Tennessee for a sixth year, after the NCAA ruled they would grant seniors an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Vol Nation is deep out here," he said. "We got the best fans and it's amazing."
Watch the impromptu interview here: