KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rick Barnes picked up win No. 700 as a head coach on Saturday against Jacksonville State. In doing so, Barnes becomes just the 22nd head coach in Division I men's basketball history to reach that milestone.

So naturally, after the game, the basketball team had to celebrate.

Not a bad way to celebrate. Congratulations, coach!

