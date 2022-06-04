WATCH: Vols head coach Tony Vitello plays catch with his dad before NCAA Tournament game

His dad, Greg, was his head coach growing up.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before Tennessee baseball began its second game of the NCAA Tournament, a heartwarming moment took place between head coach Tony Vitello and his dad.

The two were seen playing catch with one another. Greg, Tony's dad, was his head coach growing up. Greg was strict on Tony when he was younger, even when they were playing catch;

"He would say, 'I just want to play catch,'" Greg Vitello told WBIR. "I said, "If we are going to play catch we are going to play catch the right way."

Vitello and the Vols are playing Campbell in the winner's bracket