10Sports Blitz: Week One Players of the Week

Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson and Webb linebacker Joey Bonifacio land in the spotlight after stellar performances in week one.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The voters have decided, and WBIR's players of the week are Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson on offense, and Webb linebacker Joey Bonifacio on defense.

Jackson exploded in the Falcons' week one win over Austin-East. The senior put up 203 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 132 rushing yards and four more scores in the victory.

"It feels good, you know. It just shows me once again that the work I'm putting off," Jackson said. "Getting that first win with my guys, it really pulled us together as a team."

Bonifacio was all over the ball in Webb's opening week win against Carter. He recorded 20 total tackles and 12 solo tackles, and said his relentless work ethic is paying off.

"Wherever that football is on the field, that's where I need to be," Bonifacio said. "When you get there, you have to make contact. You've got to get him to the ground and you can let him go."