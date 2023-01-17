Webb School of Knoxville taps Don Mahoney to lead the Spartans as its next head football coach

Mahoney is stepping into the role after longtime head coach David Meske retired following the 2022 season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Webb School of Knoxville has a new head football coach, and it's a familiar face at the school and on Rocky Top.

The school announced Tuesday it promoted offensive line coach Don Mahoney to lead the Spartans as an associate director of student-athlete development and head varsity football coach.

“Coaching for me is about teaching the importance of being an excellent student-athlete in the classroom, on the field and in the community,” Mahoney said.

Webb hired Mahoney as an OL coach in April 2022. Before coming to Webb, he served as an OL coach at the University of Tennessee for four seasons before taking another coaching job at East Carolina University in 2018.

"A seasoned professional, his background features a strong association of development and depth, having successfully coached and coordinated multiple positions in the sport of football, as well as organizing team travel, spearheading youth camps, establishing strong relationships with coaches, players and families, developing athletes on and off the field, and earning championship bragging rights," the school said Tuesday.

Mahoney is stepping into the role after longtime head coach David Meske retired following the 2022 season. Meske had coached the Spartans for 38 years.

“David Meske has set a standard of excellence at Webb on and off the field,” Mahoney said. “He is first-class at everything he does!”

Meske and Mahoney led the Spartans to a 10-1 overall record last season. The Spartans' only loss came at the hands of the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs in the Division II Class AA semifinals. The Mustangs went on to win the state championship.