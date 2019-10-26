KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the regular season starts to approach its end, teams throughout East Tennessee are jockeying for playoff positions. In this week's high school football recap, we take a look at scores and highlights several important match ups with playoff implications.

Central traveled to South-Doyle on Friday for a highly-anticipated match up between two talented Knox County schools. Central came into the game on a 21 game win streak, but thanks to a heavy dose of Elijah Young from the wildcat formation, South-Doyle was able to snap the Bobcats' streak. Final: South-Doyle 38, Central 10

Grace Christian and CAK got together on Friday. This game got started a little early, with kickoff at 7:00 PM. This game was all about defense. In fact, at halftime the only points on the board came by way of a safety. In the end, CAK was able to do just enough to get the win. Final: CAK 9, Grace Christian 7

Morristown West made the trek to Bearden High School on Friday night. The Bulldogs led by just one point at the halfway point, thanks to a late touchdown from Morristown West. In the second half however, Bearden had a scoring explosion and ran away with the game. Final: Bearden 41, Morristown West 13

Gibbs and Carter squared off at Gibbs High School Friday night, with both teams battling trying to stay in playoff contention. Gibbs was too much for the Hornets to handle though, as they won in run away fashion. Final: Gibbs 28, Carter 12

The Fulton Falcons hosted West on Friday evening. Fulton was trying to pull off the upset, but the Rebels would prove to have other plans. West shuts Fulton out in the second to last game of the regular season. Final: West 22, Fulton 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman and Alcoa met in Blount County for a match up that fans had been looking forward to for a while. Alcoa came into the game undefeated, while Gatlinburg-Pittman had just one loss on the season. Alcoa came out strong and never let up. With a shutout victory tonight, the Tornadoes sealed the deal on playing an entire season without being scored on in region play. This one was never really close, and after starting the season with seven straight wins, Gatlinburg-Pittman has dropped two in a row. Final: Alcoa 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0

Maryville hosted McMinn County on Friday, in a match up that featured two undefeated teams. While this match up looked great on paper, the game was never in doubt for the Rebels. Maryville never even let McMinn County get on the board. Final: Maryville 30, McMinn County 0