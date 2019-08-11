GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Last Friday, Grainger High School was in a must-win situation in order to make the playoffs. Thanks in large part to an outstanding effort from our offensive player of the week, the Grizzlies were able to pick up a victory.

Junior Dawson Holt led the Grizzlies' outstanding rushing attack. He scored three times while racking up 219 yards on the ground. When asked about his performance, Holt was quick to give credit to his linemen and his running backs for opening things up.

"I can't really do it without those guys", Holt mentioned.

Grainger High School has a tall task for its opening round playoff match up. The Grizzlies will make the hour or so trip to Anderson County on Friday night to take on the Mavericks who have just one loss on the season. The Grizzlies know that if they want to pull off an upset on Friday, they will have to work hard and stay focused in practice this week.

Everybody sees Friday night, but the key is your preparation. It's Monday through Thursday," head coach Chad Tate said.

Grainger County will travel to Anderson County on Friday for the first round of the playoffs.