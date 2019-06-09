WARTBURG, Tenn. — Saylor Jones is our week 2 defensive player of the week. Jones helped lead his team to victory with a dominating performance last week against Harriman.

Jones tallied 12 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one and a half sacks. If that wasn't enough, he added an in an interception as well.

"You don't want to let your brothers down. You're out here expecting them to give a hundred and ten percent, so you've got to give a hundred and ten percent every time," Jones said when explaining why he plays hard every time he steps on the field.

When Jones talks, it's easy to see why he is a leader for the Bulldogs this year. He lets his play do the talking, and he's constantly giving his all for his team.