KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We're now two weeks into the high school football season, and this week was full of action around the Knoxville area.

Powell 48, Anderson County 36

Powell and Anderson County squared off in a highly anticipated matchup on Friday night. Anderson County held a 10 point lead late in the third quarter, but the home team came back to win it late. Powell wins it, 48-36.

Central 13, Fulton 12

Fulton played host to rival Central as the Battle of Broadway was renewed once again. Fulton put up a tough fight, but ultimately it was the reigning 5A state champion Bobcats who came out on top. Central wins it in a close one, 13-12.

Union County 54, Claiborne County 45

Union County and Claiborne County took to the field on Friday night, and the neighboring counties put on a show. Union County outlasts Claiborne County in a shootout, 54-45.

Maryville 47, Bearden 14

Bearden traveled to Maryville on Friday night, as the Bulldogs looked to knock off the Red Rebels. Maryville had other plans, as they quickly jumped out to a big lead and never looked back. Maryville cruises to a 47-14 victory.

Halls 45, Karns 0

Halls and Karns took the field on Friday evening, and the Red Devils wasted no time getting to work. Halls took advantage of some of the Beavers' mistakes, and lit up the scoreboard in the process. Halls gets the win, 45-0.