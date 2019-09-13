MARYVILLE, Tenn. — It's not shocking to see a football player from Maryville High School having success. Even so, in the third week of the season Maryville's Matthew Brooks turned in an outstanding performance good enough to open a lot of eyes around town. In fact, enough people recognized Brooks' play that he was voted our defensive player of the week.

Brooks finished with eight tackles and a fumble recovery that he took back for a touchdown in the Rebels' win over Cleveland High School last Friday. However, he was quick to point out that he isn't able to get it done by himself.

"We always come as a herd if we're coming to tackle," said Brooks.

The outside linebacker even spoke about how his defensive line's play really frees him up to make tackles throughout the course of a game. Brooks will look to continue his successful play for the remainder of the year as the Rebels will be looking to make another deep playoff run.