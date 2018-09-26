Lane Lee of Oliver Springs gets our defensive player of the week.

Lee scored two touchdowns for the Bobcats in their 62-28 win over Claiborne County. The linebacker housed a 36-yard interception return and a blocked punt return.

The recognition is proof that Lee's hard work and determination is continuing to grow strong. The junior has already beaten a battle with leukemia, and he says that it's gave him a good outlook on life. He says it has also helped with his drive to get this team a state championship.

You know it makes me feel better about myself and makes me want to be a better person. My freshmen year I didn't get to play at all. I was in the hospital for most of the year and coming out here and getting to be a better person is what I strive to be. You know I'm not where I want to be I want to strive to be better everyday and it's a great feeling. Our goal is a state championship, it's not just my goal, it's everybody's goal. It's to beat the top teams out there, to become number one in the state. That's what we're striving for.

The Bobcats will travel to Harriman on Friday.

