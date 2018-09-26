Our Week 6 Offensive Player of the Week goes to Daniel Kitts of Karns.

Karns went 18-23 for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air. Kitts is a big Baker Mayfield fan, and much like Mayfield, his performance helped give his team their first win on the regular season.

The Beavers beat Scott County 48-22 and Kitts was quick to give his teammates credit.

"It feels good, teammates are playing good around me, so it just makes everyone look better as a team," said Kitts. "It makes me pretty confident back there knowing that they'll go up and get it, or come down with a play."

Kitts said he is happy that they got what they've worked for all season and is looking forward to getting another one.

Karns will travel to Oak Ridge on Friday.

