10Sports Blitz: Week Two Players of the Week

Campbell County running back Gavin Owens and Halls defensive end Gavin Cameron earned Players of the Week honors after impressive week two performances.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Gavins are walking away with the 10Sports Blitz Player of the Week honors in week two after stellar performances.

Campbell County running back Gavin Owens earned Offensive Player of the Week after achieving some record-breaking stats in a 46-30 win over Fulton High School. Owens totaled 197 yards for a school-record six touchdowns.

He pats himself on the back for his performance but is quick to give credit to several of his teammates.

"Those stats are amazing, but it's a team game," Owens said. "I give most of my glory to the line. They did outstanding."

Owens also mentions his coaches and teammates' support of this honor.

"They were all so excited," he said. "It's been the talk of practice all week."

As for Defensive Player of the Week, Gavin Cameron from Halls High School is taking home the week two honor. The senior defensive end led the Red Devils to a huge win against Gibbs High School, recording 13 solo tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.

"I had a really good game against Gibbs, and it's driving me for next week," he said. "I felt really good about rushing the quarterback in that game."