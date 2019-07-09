KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Elijah Young, South-Doyle

The Missouri commitment rushed for 213 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries in the Cherokees 55-17 win over Gibbs to open region play.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Kolby Morgan, Oneida

Morgan racked up 259 yards of total offense and five touchdowns on ten touches, average almost 26 yards per touch in the Indians 42-7 win on the road at Wartburg.

David's Helmet Sticker: Isaiah Johnson, Oak Ridge

Johnson pulled in three touchdown catches and 129 yards on offense and picked off two passes on defense to help the Wildcats take down Campbell County 40-0.