KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Week four was an eventful week for high school football around East Tennessee. From lightning delays to high scoring offensive battles, there was a little something for everyone in week 4.

William Blount faced off against Heritage in a battle of two Blount County teams on Friday night. Unfortunately for Mountaineers fans, this one wasn't very close. Final: William Blount 44, Heritage 7

Scott County travelled to Grainger County for week 4. Scott County took advantage of an early turnover and scored for the game's first points. That touchdown was all they would need to win, as after a lightning delay both offenses struggled to get on the board. Final: Scott County 7, Heritage 6

Oak Ridge played host to Farragut as their rivalry was renewed on Friday. Farragut jumped out to a 14 point lead, but the Wildcats scored 21 straight point to come from behind and win. Final: Oak Ridge 21, Farragut 14

Austin-East hosted Fulton on Friday, and it didn't take long for a star to shine. Trey Foster put the Roadrunners on his back, scoring eight touchdowns and piling up over 500 yards in total offense. Final: Austin-East 70, Fulton 36

West and Jefferson County got together in what was a highly anticipated matchup between two undefeated teams. That anticipation didn't last long into the game, as West showed their dominance in the end. Final: West 49, Jefferson County 22

South-Doyle squared off with Anderson County on Friday night. The Mavericks had a great first half offensively, and in the end they were too much for South-Doyle to overcome. Final: Anderson County 31, South-Doyle 22

Central picked up another win on Friday night. It may not have been pretty, but the Bobcats will certainly take a win. Central limited Hardin Valley to just seven points on the night. Final: Central 16, Hardin Valley 7