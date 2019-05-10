KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Mikey Robinson, Gibbs

-Robinson finished the game against Sevier County with four touchdowns, three of them on offense and one of them on defense in the 55-48 win. The Eagles are now 2-2 in region play.

David's Sticker: Dawson Holt, Grainger

-The quarterback finished with 206 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Grizzlies 38-7 win against Sullivan East, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Louis' Sticker: Eli Purcell, Farragut

-When we arrived in the fourth quarter, it was a one possession football game. That's when Eli Purcell started balling. He blocked a punt, which was returned for a touchdown. On the next possession, Purcell intercepted the ball setting up another touchdown for the Admirals. Big-time players step up in big-time moments. Farragut is back to .500.

