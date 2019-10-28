KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South-Doyle picked up a big win against Halls last Friday, and a big part of that win was the play of the defense. Junior Middle linebacker Noah Myers had a great game. Myers tallied five tackles, had an interception, and recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown.

"After halftime is when I blew up. We started playing as a team, playing as a whole," Myers said.

While the Cherokees have had a productive season so far, it's not going to be an easy ending to the season. Their next two opponents (Central and Powell) have a combined record of 16-0 on the year. However, Myers knows that in order to have a strong finish to the regular season, he needs to be sharp.

"I just have to be mentally and physically prepared for the next few games. They're going to be tough games," said Myers.

