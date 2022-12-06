West football coach Lamar Brown named 2022 Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year

Brown guided the Rebels to a 15-0 record and their first state title since 2014 this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville West football head coach Lamar Brown has been named the 2022 Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year, the Titans announced on Tuesday.

Brown guided West to a perfect 15-0 record and its first state title since 2014 when the Rebels beat Page 47-13 in the 5A championship game.

West brought Brown on as head coach in 2017. He has led the Rebels to double-digit wins in each of the last four seasons, and the team has won the last three region championships with him at the helm.

Following the 5A title win, Brown was quick to praise his coaching staff.