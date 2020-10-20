West football to host Catholic on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Catholic and West high school football teams will meet in West Knoxville on Friday night after a change in schedules, the programs announced Monday afternoon.
The change comes after Fulton announced it would suspend football activities through Oct. 30 due to concerns for COVID-19. West was previously scheduled to play this Friday.
It's an exciting matchup in the high school football world in Knoxville that's already generating a lot of hype on social media.
West currently sits at the top of 5A Region 3 with an 8-0 record, while Catholic is 2-4 this season, still making the adjustment to Division II Class AAA play.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 23. You can catch this game and many more on the 10Sports Blitz, which airs on Fridays during the 11 p.m. newscast on Channel 10.