West football to host Catholic on Friday

The schedule change comes after Fulton suspended football activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Catholic and West high school football teams will meet in West Knoxville on Friday night after a change in schedules, the programs announced Monday afternoon.

The change comes after Fulton announced it would suspend football activities through Oct. 30 due to concerns for COVID-19. West was previously scheduled to play this Friday.

It's an exciting matchup in the high school football world in Knoxville that's already generating a lot of hype on social media.

West currently sits at the top of 5A Region 3 with an 8-0 record, while Catholic is 2-4 this season, still making the adjustment to Division II Class AAA play.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 23. You can catch this game and many more on the 10Sports Blitz, which airs on Fridays during the 11 p.m. newscast on Channel 10.

We will be traveling to @westrebelsfb this Friday at 7:30pm. #GoIrish — KCHS Irish Football (@KCIrishFootball) October 19, 2020