KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Players on the West Rebels football team said losing too many close games defined their 2018 season. Three of their seven losses were decided by six or less points. If they Rebels had won those close games, they finish with seven wins.

West has used this has motivation for the 2019 season and head coach Lamar Brown has noticed improvement.

"It's been a great offseason. I've been really proud of our kids," coach Brown said.

There are 23 seniors on this year's team. They have been under coach Brown since their sophomore year.

"They've really bought in to what we believe and the direction we want our football program heading," Brown said.

Two seniors, linebacker Drew Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards, recently committed to play football at Arkansas after graduation. Being a vocal leader, Edwards does his best to make sure the younger Rebels buy in to coach Browns system.

"When they go and and I seem them mess up, I pull them to the side," Edwards said. "I don't scream at them, but just tell them they got to do this and do that."

West returns nine starters on offense. The unit averaged 21 points per game a season ago. Players and coaches have high expectations for them, going into the fall.

"We've become an explosive offense. We can score from anywhere on the field," coach Brown said.

"The offense...they got their swagger back," Edwards said. "Everybody knows what they're doing, so we're going to score lots of points, for sure."

The Rebels start the season on Aug. 24 against Bearden.