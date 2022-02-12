West wins first state title since 2014, beating Page 47-13

The West Rebels finished the season undefeated.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — West football claimed its first state championship since 2014 with a 47-13 win over Page on Friday night at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

The Rebels and Patriots were scoreless through the first quarter. The second quarter saw the teams combine for 39 points. West struck first with a Brayden Latham rushing touchdown. The Rebels missed the extra point and led 6-0.

The Patriots then took the lead. West truck back when Marshaun Bowers took a screen and housed it for six. West went for a two-point conversion, but didn't convert.

Back and forth they went as the Patriots scored on a 49-yard passing touchdown.

The Rebels closed out the half strong with two touchdowns that went unanswered.

Syxx Hoard scored a 37-yard receiving touchdown. RJ Brooks, who caught the game-winning touchdown against Powell in the 5A semifinal, brought in a 21-yard touchdown to make it 26-13 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Latham found the endzone again. He scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown, pinballing off defends as he crossed the goal line. The score put West up 33-13.

Latham found the endzone for the third time in the fourth quarter. The Mr. Football Finalist busted a 33-yard run and scored six more points for the Rebels.

His paternal twin brother scored too. Cayden Latham took a reception n the fourth quarter and scored from 36 yards out. The Rebels kept putting it on Page, leading 47-13 after that.

The Rebels finish the season undefeated wins with marquee wins over Alcoa, Maryville, last year's 5A state champions Powell and last year's runner-up for the state title Page. West went up 40-13.