What No. 16 Tennessee said after a road win against South Carolina

Hear from head coach Jeremy Pruitt and players after Tennessee's 31-27 win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Vols now own the longest win streak among Power Five teams after a physical contest against South Carolina on the road. While it wasn't always pretty, it was a win, the first season-opening win for Tennessee under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee ended the day on Saturday at No. 16 in the AP Poll and will most likely rise when the new poll is released this week.

Pruitt spent much of his opening statement on Saturday night praising his players not just for their play on the field, but the challenges this offseason has presented, from COVID-19 to the calls for racial justice across the nation. Pruitt emphasized inconsistency, but said it was to be expected with less practices than usual in fall camp.

Jeremy Pruitt, head coach

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had a solid showing statistically (19/31 259 yards passing and three touchdowns), but left a lot of opportunities on the field with high throws, especially on third down. Pruitt pointed toward inconsistent practice time with wide receivers, but Guarantano admitted he let the ball fly a little high against the Gamecocks.

"If you play in the SEC, (the games are) dogfights every week," Guarantano said. "When you go on the road in the SEC, nothing comes easy. You saw that a couple times today. But I think this team is very together, the chemistry we have in the locker room, the love that we have for one another."

Jarrett Guarantano, quarterback

Sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o didn't lead the defense in tackles (that honor goes to Bryce Thompson and Kenneth George Jr.), but his pick-six in the second quarter was a game changer for Tennessee against South Carolina.

"It felt good being able to hit that field with my brothers," To'o To'o said after the game. "That's kind of what you play this sport for. You play this sport to go out with a group of men, to be able to execute a plan, to be able to depend on each other and be able to fight."

Henry To'o To'o, Linebacker

Wide receiver Josh Palmer led Tennessee in catches on Saturday with six, going for 85 yards and a score. He and fellow wide receiver Brandon Johnson made plays vertically, helping to open up the South Carolina defense for people like Ty Chandler and Eric Gray.

Josh Palmer, Wide Receiver

Next up, Tennessee will play in Neyland for the first time this season on Oct. 3 with a noon game against Missouri. You can watch the game on SEC Network.

