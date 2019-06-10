KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee led no. 3 Georgia 14-10 in the second quarter but the Bulldogs scored 33 unanswered points to beat the Vols 43-14.

Here is what Jeremy Pruitt said in his postgame press conference:

Opening Statement:

“First off you have to congratulate Georgia. We pushed them a little bit there. In the first half, they did what good teams do. They found a way to stop us right there before two minutes left in the half. We missed a field goal, and then we didn’t keep them out of the end zones, so they score with nine seconds. That is two years in a row they have done that to us. We have to do a better job at managing the clock and keep them from where they don’t get the ball there at the end. In the first half, I thought offensively we created some explosive plays. I thought Brian Maurer did a good job in the half. We did a nice job protecting him. I thought we competed in the run game. Our skill players made some nice catches for him out there. For a while there, it was a good back-and-forth game. Defensively, in the first half, we couldn’t get them stopped. Some of it had to do with Georgia, and some had to do with us. One of the first thing you have to do to be a good defensive team is you have to make the other team earn it, and sometimes tonight we did make them earn it. We had just a couple of hiccups, and with their quarterback, he is not going to miss them. He is going to take advantage of it. They did that. In the second half, defensively we didn’t give up as many plays because maybe the score in the game, but for a long time there we are down 12 or 15 points, and it was a two-score game. I think there was three opportunities for our offense to cut into that. I think all but one of them, we moved the football a little bit, and we just did not capitalize. There are lots of things that Brian is going to learn from this game, and it will help him move forward. I thought that Jarrett (Guarantano) made some good throws. He did a nice job coaching Brian on the sidelines, what a true leader does. We have got to learn from this, because we did play one of the better teams in the country. There are lots of plays that we won on, and there are more that we lost on. We’ve got to figure out why we lost those plays as a team and as a coaching staff, and then figure out how to improve on it. I did feel like that was the best total game we’ve played for a while, but it still was not good enough.”

On what led him to start Brian Maurer and what he likes:

“Well, he stood in there and made some throws down the field in the first half. He went through his progression and kept his poise. He kept his eyes down the field and made some nice throws. It enabled us to create some explosive plays. It softened them up a bit so we could run the ball some. There was probably eight or 15 plays in the game that he is going to learn from and learn a lot of lessons from that maybe we had opportunities somewhere else and he worked the wrong side of the field. That is part of maturing, and it will be interesting moving forward to see how much he learns from this game and makes adjustments, because that is important to do. You cannot make the same mistakes over and over.”

On if it was a part of the plan to drop more into coverage versus pass rush:

“This is the third time I have coached against Jake Fromm, and it is hard to fool him. Even though we did one time and they ended up having a false start, but I thought we did a nice job mixing it up. Normally he keeps a clock in his head, in my opinion, and its boom, boom, boom. If it’s not there, he will throw the ball away. I know one time it was third-and-five, we dropped eight, and that’s unusual for us to do that, but they were running mesh routes and crossers. It felt like it was a good call. We made a mistake on the back end because we normally take flat players through as a corner and Cover-2, but we made a mistake in the back end when the X ran under. There is nobody in the back half, so the backside safety rolled a post, but we changed how we were playing this week, and we made a mistake, and he comes back and throws the ball over the top, and we end up giving up three points there. Sometimes, when you are playing against a guy like this, you have to call the game backwards to give yourself an opportunity, or you’ve got to get up there and guard them. One time we got up there and guarded them, and they threw a 65-yard corner route. So, if you are going to bring pressure and create one-on-ones, then you’ve got to win one-on-ones. We didn’t win very many one-on-ones tonight.”

On why he started Brian Mauer and how he would describe his game today:

“There are lots of things that kind of went into that (decision). Sometimes change… For one, when you put Brian in, and you let Jarrett (Guarantano) out, it takes a little off Jarrett. I think Jarrett has probably been pressing a little bit. I said earlier that we would play Jarrett tonight, and Brian kind of got off to a fast start, so we kept him in there. But when Brian came out, Jarrett made a great throw right over the middle there to extend the drive. But we felt like it gave us the best opportunity in moving forward for this game. I thought it worked well. But with our team, we are so young and inexperienced at certain positions, that we have to go out and we have practice and practice like it is a game two times a week to get the right quality of reps. And we have to earn, the players have to earn their plays during that time. That is what we have tried to do since we have been here.

“He made some good throws early on. We had some chances to score more points on the board, but I thought he did well for a half. The first half was a lot better than the second.”

On what he thought the team competed well on this year against Georgia compared to last year:

“I think this Georgia team is probably a little better than the one this time last year. I think our football team is better than last year at this time too. We just have to learn from it. Nobody is looking for a pat on the back for playing hard – I’m not. I think our kids played hard. I don’t know; I have to watch the tape. I could be completely wrong. I know there was a lot of straining going on, on both sides of the ball. Those guys made a strain. We just have to learn from our mistakes in this game and improve on it, and I think we will.”

On what kind of change Georgia make defensively in the second half that made the offense change:

“I think we went for one on the sluggo. We were driving the ball there and got a good drive going. We drove the sluggo. When guys come out of the double move, they never move because we are backed up. Brian gets the safety off him, so he throws it out there Richard (LeCounte) makes a good play on it. You just have to get the safety off and hold him off. You can’t lay it out there that far. It is a different type route. You have to stick it on him or throw the ball there. That is one deal. There were a couple times that he made a couple really good reads in the first half and he stuck the ball, and he missed it in the second half. And it could’ve just been handing a ball off on an RPO. I felt like there were a couple times that we probably mishandled the ball on the run-pass option. I thought our line played really hard up front. We got the one penalty. I don’t know when we quit blowing whistles to end plays in football. I get you’re not supposed to block them out of bounds, but I am proud we are finally playing to the whistle.”

On who will start at quarterback moving forward:

“I’ll have to watch film; I don’t know. I thought Brian competed really hard. I thought Jarrett did a nice job when he was in there. It was good for both of them. It was good for our football team.”

On Jauan Jennings’ breakout season thus far:

“Jauan really has not been healthy since we’ve been here. He’s had two knee surgeries in the offseason, so he hasn’t had a chance to practice a lot of ball when we’ve been out there going full speed. All I know about Jauan from playing is that the guy is a competitor. He is an ultimate competitor. He competes every day. The guy loves the University of Tennessee. We need more guys like him.”

On Jarrett Guarantano’s leadership during this week:

“I absolutely think that helped Brian this week. I could hear Jarrett yelling on the sidelines for him to watch out for this and watch out for that, trying to help him. Jarrett is a team guy. Jarrett has busted his tail. I said today that he’s had lots of really good practices. I kind of put it like a basketball shooter - if you kind of recharge yourself and sit down and watch it a little bit and then come back out there. He comes in and makes a great throw right over the middle. Jarrett is a guy that will help us win football games down the road, I will guarantee you that by his attitude and his work ethic.”

On Brian Maurer’s performance in the first half versus the second:

“We scored 14 points in the first half and didn’t score any in the second half. He threw an interception. We just probably weren’t as clean. Until you watch the tape, it’s hard to see, but that’s just kind of big picture.”

On the offensive line’s overall performance and the health of K’Rojhn Calbert and Trey Smith:

“I haven’t had a chance to meet with our trainer yet, but I think they’ll both be fine. I saw a lot from some folks at times, pushing and straining. We created some positives runs there, our backs ran pretty well at times too. But some of it is about opportunity. That’s the one thing when you throw RPOs, it’s the good and the bad. Maybe your offensive line has a chance to do something there, and then your quarterback pulls out the ball and shoots it out on the perimeter. We’ll improve with that as we go. Our offensive line continues to improve. We’re playing two true freshmen. Brandon Kennedy hasn’t played a lot of ball. I think Trey, now with the way we’re practicing, it’s helping him a lot. Riley Locklear has played a lot. I looked out there at the end of the game and saw Marcus Tatum finishing on people, and that’s thing to me: do we finish? Play until the whistle blows. There are times that we did, and I’m sure times that we didn’t. I won’t know until I watch the tape.”

On letting his players know that they need to continue to improve:

“Our number one goal is to win every game. Every game that we play, that’s our goal. We don’t walk out there saying that we hoped we played well tonight or hope that we play well in the first half; our goal is to find a way to win every game. That’s the bottom line, and that will always be our goal. Until we start doing that around here, we’re not going to stop. That has to be the expectations. Our kids hurt. They put a lot into it. But Georgia made more plays than we did, and probably did a better job coaching than we did. It all starts at the top and goes down. We’ll go back in the film and see what we need to improve.”