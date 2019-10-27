KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee scored the most points (41) and racked up the most offensive yards (485) in an SEC game in the Jeremy Pruitt in Saturday's 41-21 win over South Carolina.

The Vols need to win three of their final four games to become bowl eligible.

Here's what Pruitt said in his postgame press conference:

Opening Statement: “First off I just want to say thank you to the fans. When we are talking about the fantastic atmosphere, you feel the energy and emotion in our fanbase and how hungry everyone associated with our program is here. I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to go to Tennessee when you feel it. You feel it walking through the Vol Walk, you feel it running through the T, when it is fourth-and-six or you score a touchdown. Our fans are as good or better than anybody in the country. They are the best. “I thought our assistant coaches did a fantastic job in the game (with) preparation and preparing the game in practice. You can see – I have been saying this for awhile and you guys probably think I am crazy – but I keep talking about what good practices we have. You can see the development with the players and the new players on our team, guys continue to improve. They are creating good habits. The buy in, and the effort has never been a problem. This group has bought in and has practiced with the right effort the entire time. It is good to see that we had an opportunity to put it on display tonight. “You look at this game, South Carolina scores the first play of the game. Nobody blinked. We knew the mistakes that we made on the play. We went over there and corrected them. Our offense kind of struggled a little bit in the first half with moving the ball. We probably weren’t aggressive enough as a staff in the first half, but we got a big special teams play, and we put up a really fast drive up there and answered offensively. Then defensively, we gave up a drive right before the half. We had an opportunity to hold them out a couple of times. I didn’t help the guys (because) I got a penalty. I can’t do that. I gave them four extra yards there. We probably would have held them if I kept my mouth shut. But I am going to stick up for my players; I guarantee that. But the second half, the way our guys responded, it was fantastic. We moved the ball on offense. We didn’t know who was going to be in with moving the ball offensively. We got a blocked punt; we just really dominated the second half in all phases. “You look at our team, tonight was a chance for our program to grow up. We had guys that we didn’t know if they were going to play when the game started; we had to make game-time decisions, which isn’t unusual. Some of them played and some of them didn’t. And then we had guys that went out during the game. We lost Wanya (Morris) for a bit. We lost Darnell (Wright), we lost Jarrett (Guarantano), we lost Darel Middleton on defense, but we had guys that came in and responded and played together, stayed together, and found a way. We keep talking about finding a way to win, and we found a way to win tonight against a, at least to me, a really good football team. We look at their body and work in the first seven games. Forget the record, look at who they have played and how they have played them. They have a really good football team, and we outplayed them tonight. That was good to see tonight. (It is) awesome in the locker room. Our team is really fired up, and I am happy for them.” On how the team fought adversity and if it is a game that will change the program: “I feel like our players responded. We are to the point now that if we try to challenge them as coaches, they try to respond, and that is where you’ve got to be. That is why we have coach in front of our name. We have to be able to feel it, see it and all the things that it takes when it comes to readying people’s body language – whatever it is. Our players responded. We won the fourth quarter, which was important. We won the second half. For the first time in a while – well not in a while, we have been responding – but it showed even more this game in the second half as far as putting on more steam when things weren’t going our way. Our guys responded and our guys believe that, which is probably more important.”

On what it says about Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout with their performances today after last week: “To me, it tells you that a really good offensive staff is doing to get them prepared to play. I like to start with Jarrett Guarantano with the fact that he came in and how he responded to last week. He owned it. He came out here tonight and did a fantastic job. He came off the bench and gave us a spark with his leadership and trust. Then he goes down, and J.T. comes back in and makes a couple of throws there. It was good to see that. Our guys are in there and celebrating together. They are pulling together. I watch them; I think our quarterbacks are pretty tight in there. A guy comes off the field and the other guy is waiting for him. It is a great team win, and those guys are team players.”

On how Jauan Jennings played today and his passion for the game: “Jauan has passion for the game. He has passion for his teammates, and he has passion for the University of Tennessee. He shows it every single day. What you see on Saturdays is what we see on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He is consitent in the way he prepares and the way he practices. It shows up on Saturdays. I think sometimes that can be contagious, and you need guys like that. Jauan has that way about him.”

On the status of Darel Middleton: “I don’t know yet.” On the performance on defense with Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor: “I think just the overall… everybody on our program, the seniors, the guys on defense – they were just playing with three seniors on defense. Darrell Taylor, Daniel Bituli and Nigel Warrior – those guys come to work every single day. They have not blinked. They say, “Coach me, coach.” They try to improve and they try to get better. They have played with physical toughness and effort. It shows (on the field). And when things don’t go our way sometimes, they try to get everyone else to respond. These guys have grown into great leaders and it is good to have on your football team.”

On what was the key in holding South Carolina to 0-9 on third down in the second half: “Our guys executed at a little higher level in the second half. We made mistakes, some, in the first half. You’ve got to give those guys credit. They did some things, made some throws there, did a few things that we hadn’t seen. Our guys responded. I felt like the fact that we held them from being able to run the football – they’ve been able to run the football. I don’t know what the yardage was in the game, but they had run the football pretty well consistently against everybody. We kind of got them in some third-and-longs there, and we also stopped them in two third-and-shorts, maybe a third-and-short and a fourth-and-short there. Coach Ansley made some really good calls. Our players executed it and got off the field.”

On how he would describe the offensive game plan entering this game: “Our guys every week, we try to figure it out as a staff. This isn’t just about offense. This is about offense, defense, and special teams. How do we need to play in all three phases that gives us the best opportunity to win the game? That’s the number one goal, winning the game. Do we need to snap it 100 times? Do we need to snap it 40 times? I think our staff has done a really nice job with what we have, with some of the injuries that we’ve had and being thin at certain positions, and to (still) be able to practice in a way to where we can have success in a game. I thought today was one of our better days. As the game went, offensively, we got a little more aggressive and the players made some plays.”

On if big plays on special teams were results from things that saw on film: “Coach Sherrer and the guys that work in special teams, they did a phenomenal job. Our kids went and executed it. I felt like last week, we slipped a little bit. We had an opportunity to make some plays and we didn’t. It’s the first time this year that we hadn’t. Our players responded, and we’ve got to do that. We’ve got to do all the little things, all the details - create the right habits in everything that we do, so that we can be our best. Our players did that and our coaches did a nice job and our kids executed today.”

On if Jauan Jennings playing quarterback will continue: “I think from a wildcat standpoint, you always want to be able to do that. You want to be able to do it with quarterbacks on the field or maybe no quarterbacks on the field. We’ve done it all year, so that’s nothing unusual. I thought J.T. (Shrout) got better as the game went, as far as handling the offense. He threw a couple of balls out of bounds. J.T.’s got really good arm talent. It was good for him to get an opportunity to play, and I thought he played pretty well in spurts. He made a couple of nice throws, so that was good to see.”

On what can Darrel Middleton do to protect himself from getting called for a targeting: “I don’t know. I asked the same question and I got a 15-yard penalty. I don’t know. I don’t know what he can do. I just asked that question. I don’t know.” On the play of the secondary tonight: “We’re really thin back there. We’re really banged up. We’ve had some guys that are banged up. These guys have continued to improve. Coach Ansley’s done a very nice job with them. Jeronimo (Boche), our training staff, Doctor (Chris) Klenck, Matt Rappé, they’ve done a nice job of getting some of these guys back on the field so they could play tonight. Our kids have worked hard to make sure their bodies allowed them to do that. The guys didn’t blink after they gave up a long play there. There are lots of moving parts in our secondary, and they continue to work hard. We’ve got to figure out a way to get us some more turnovers back there.”

On if Jauan Jennings’ tackle-breaking touchdown reception was the turning point of the game: “It definitely helped, for sure. There are lots of things in the game that kind of swing it (momentum) back-and-forth. I felt like our guys kind of stayed (even-keeled) the entire game. It didn’t matter if things were happening well for us, or they weren’t. It was a great play in the game. There were several times our offense did some things where they responded and put us back on top. They answered it, just bam. Jauan was a big part of that. That was one of the parts that kind of steadied the game there. We kind of settled down defensively and then got the blocked punt.”

On if it was a plan to stay aggressive: “We want to play to win the game, and you’ve got to be aggressive on both sides of the ball. There was a lot of football game left. I think, probably, there were 13 or 12 minutes left in the game. You’ve got to be aggressive and try to score as many points as you can until it gets to a point where, based on the clock, based off the score, we’ve got to make a decision. Do we need to change the way we play? That was what we tried to do there.”