BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Lady Vols have a new head coach in Kellie Harper. They only return two starters and have five brand new players. Harper, forward Rennia Davis and guard Jazmine Massengill gave their thoughts on the upcoming season at SEC media day in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lady Vols picked to finish 6th in the SEC:

In the spring, the Lady Vols were at risk of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. They finished eighth in the SEC and were part of the last four teams selected to the NCAA Tournament.

This year's preseason poll has Tennessee finishing sixth in the conference.

"Depending where you're at, I think you can use it as motivation," head coach Kellie Harper said. "The realest in me understands the polls get people talking about women's basketball. They get people talking about this team."

Kellie Harper's new system and expectations:

Coach Harper is just one of 11 coaches to lead three different women's basketball teams to the NCAA Tournament. Before taking over the Lady Vols program, she lead Missouri State to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

She knows what it will take for Tennessee to get back to that level.

"I want it to look a certain way. I want our players to carry themselves a certain way, both on and off the court. As far as a basketball team, I want to be known as a tough team," Harper said.

That toughness is being instilled in practice. Rennia Davis said that practices have been harder since Harper stepped in as head coach.

"She was really full of energy when I first met her. I just feel like whatever she does, she takes serious," Davis said.

"[Coach Harper] will definitely let you know if you're not being aggressive enough," Jazmine Massengill said of Harper's coaching style. "We thought we were being aggressive before, but sometimes we're not as aggressive as we think we are."

Harper's return to Rocky Top:

Coach Harper played under Pat Summit, winning three national championships from 1996-1998. Summit told Harper that she would return to Tennessee as a coach one day. However, the having the title of Lady Vols head coach is still a bit unbelievable.

"When I got the phone call from coach [Phillip] Fulmer, I knew it was going to be a phone call where my fate was going to be determined. I was either going to be putting on orange, or I was going to be a big orange fan," Harper said. "It's the University of Tennessee. The brand is amazing and what came before is amazing."

The Lady Vols season starts with an exhibition game against Carson-Newman on Oct. 29. The regular season begins with a road contest against East Tennessee State on Nov. 5.