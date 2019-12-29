NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Tigers beat Oklahoma 63–28 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, so here's what some sportswriters from across the country wrote about the game.

Oklahoma vs. LSU: Joe Burrow and the Tigers dominate to reach College Football Playoff final - Jacob Bogage, The Washington Post

Five observations from Oklahoma's Peach Bowl loss to LSU - Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against Oklahoma during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

AP

LSU QB Joe Burrow's 7 TD passes in 1st half of Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl shatter record - Mark Schlabach, ESPN

LSU vs. Oklahoma score, Peach Bowl 2019: Tigers demolish Sooners in College Football Playoff semifinal - Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs against Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington (5) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

Joe Burrow has record-setting day as No. 1 LSU dominates Oklahoma in Peach Bowl - Paul Myerberg, USA Today

Wow! LSU on to the national championship after Peach Bowl blowout of Oklahoma - Brooks Kubena, The Advocate

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28 in Peach Bowl, advances to national championship game- Creg Stephenson, Al.com

