Where to welcome Tennessee home after the Vols won the SEC Tournament title

The Vols are heading back to Knoxville Sunday after winning their first SEC Tournament title in 43 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball will return to Knoxville on Sunday as SEC Tournament champions.

The team beat Texas A&M 65-50 for its first conference tournament title in 43 years. The last time was 1979. This is the program's fifth ever conference tournament championship.

The Vols will arrive back on campus at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The team will be dropped off at Stokley Residence Hall.

The Vols took down Mississippi State, Kentucky and then the Aggies to win the title after receiving a double-bye for being a top four seed in the tournament.

Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP. Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi joined him on the All-Tournament team.