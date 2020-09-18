White Sox call up former Vol Garrett Crochet

Crochet is the first player from the 2020 MLB Draft to be promoted to the major leagues.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee Vol Garrett Crochet is heading to The Show. The Chicago White Sox called up its first round pick on Friday afternoon. Crochet was selected at No. 11 overall in this year's shortened MLB draft. He's the first player from the 2020 MLB Draft to be promoted to the major leagues.

The White Sox sit at the No. 1 spot in the American League as of Friday afternoon, clinching a playoff berth with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Crochet is the 17th player in Tennessee program history to be picked in the first round. Crochet was tabbed a preseason All-American by Baseball America and Perfect Game prior to the 2020 season. Despite being limited to just one appearance during his junior campaign due to arm soreness and the season being cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crochet jumped up draft boards with impressive showings with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer.