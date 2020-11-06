White Sox pick up Vol lefty pitcher Garrett Crotchet with 11th pick of MLB Draft

With the 11th pick of the MLB Draft, the White Sox selected Tennessee left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet.

The Chicago White Sox will have a new southpaw out of Rocky Top on the pitcher's mound.

With the 11th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft, the White Sox selected Tennessee left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet.

The Mississippi native and University of Tennessee Junior pitched 132 innings with the Vols, starting 13 of his 36 games and sporting an overall 10-9 record with 149 strikeouts and a 4.64 ERA in his Freshman and Sophomore seasons.