White Sox pick up Vol lefty pitcher Garrett Crotchet with 11th pick of MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox will have a new southpaw out of Rocky Top on the pitcher's mound.
With the 11th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft, the White Sox selected Tennessee left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet.
The Mississippi native and University of Tennessee Junior pitched 132 innings with the Vols, starting 13 of his 36 games and sporting an overall 10-9 record with 149 strikeouts and a 4.64 ERA in his Freshman and Sophomore seasons.
Crochet had previously been selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but turned the offer down to sign with Tennessee.