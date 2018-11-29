Vols quarterback Will McBride announced his decision to transfer from Tennessee in a social media post Wednesday evening.

The sophomore quarterback didn't appear in a single game this season and worked with the scout team for part of the year.

"I've learned a lot in the two years I've spent in Knoxville," McBride wrote. "I will always appreciate the memories I made and the relationships I built. Tennessee is a special place with special people. With that being said, I'm looking forward to furthering my academic/football career at another school."

The move leaves Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout as the only scholarship quarterbacks on Tennessee's roster.

Three-star quarterback Brian Maurer is the onyl quarterback commitment in Tennessee's 2019 class.

