Win or go home: Tennessee faces Mississippi State in SEC Tournament elimination game

After dropping a game against Alabama, the No. 2 seed Vols face a must-win situation against No. 3 seed Mississippi State.

HOOVER, Ala. — When No. 2 seed Tennessee takes on No. 3 seed Mississippi State on Thursday, both teams will only have two options - win, or go home. Fortunately for both squads, they don't need a deep tournament run to keep their season going. Both have locked up not just spots in the NCAA Championships in June, but will most likely find themselves hosting at least region play.

First pitch is at 10:30 a.m. EST in Hoover, Alabama. It's the first game of the Thursday slate for the SEC Tournament. You can watch the game on SEC Network.

While Tennessee lost a close game to No. 10 seed Alabama, 3-2 in 11 innings, Mississippi State saw a very different result against No. 6 seed Florida on Wednesday. Mississippi State was run ruled in seven innings, falling to the Gators 13-1.

It was an out of character loss for the Bulldogs, who finished second in the SEC West behind only Mississippi State, tying Tennessee's conference record at 20-10. Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State were the only three teams in the SEC to win 40 games or more this season.

