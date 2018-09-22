Knoxville — Game day. It means tailgates, a sea of orange, Vol Walk and more. But you can't always make it to every game. So we're bringing those game day experiences to you, via some Snapchat users.

Snapchat creates Snap Maps based on people who post public Snaps, and we've sourced these from the Vols' September 21's game against University of Florida.

Tailgating

From crazy buses to extreme RVs, these tailgaters had the game day partying down to a "T" (pun definitely intended).

Vol Walk

And of course, people love to experience Vol Walk, adn we've got it from all angles thanks to these snappers.

The Game

And of course, the game! Because it's football time in Tennessee.

10News will continue to update this story as the game continues.

