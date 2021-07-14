LVFL Candace Parker makes history as first female cover athlete on NBA 2K

The current Chicago Sky forward and former Lady Vols basketball star tweeted that she is "extremely proud and humbled" to be on the cover.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Lady Vol For Life and WNBA star Candace Parker is adding yet another accomplishment to her impressive career!

NBA 2K announced Parker is the first WNBA athlete to be featured on the video game's cover. She appears on the GameStop exclusive cover for NBA 2K22.

Parker shares the honor with NBA players Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the game's release.

The current Chicago Sky forward tweeted that she is "extremely proud and humbled" to be on the cover.

"I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed," she said in her tweet.

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K



I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJan4YE7Qt — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) July 14, 2021

Parker was a superstar at Tennessee, making headlines as the first woman to dunk in an NCAA Tournament game, and the first woman to dunk twice in the same college game. She holds nine all-time records for the Lady Vols.

In 2004, she beat out the men by winning the McDonald’s High School All-American slam dunk contest. She was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in October 2019.