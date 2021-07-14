LVFL Candace Parker makes history as first female cover athlete on NBA 2K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Lady Vol For Life and WNBA star Candace Parker is adding yet another accomplishment to her impressive career!
NBA 2K announced Parker is the first WNBA athlete to be featured on the video game's cover. She appears on the GameStop exclusive cover for NBA 2K22.
Parker shares the honor with NBA players Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the game's release.
The current Chicago Sky forward tweeted that she is "extremely proud and humbled" to be on the cover.
"I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed," she said in her tweet.
Parker was a superstar at Tennessee, making headlines as the first woman to dunk in an NCAA Tournament game, and the first woman to dunk twice in the same college game. She holds nine all-time records for the Lady Vols.
In 2004, she beat out the men by winning the McDonald’s High School All-American slam dunk contest. She was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in October 2019.
The LVFL represented Team USA and won gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London games.