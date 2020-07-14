WNBA's Candace Parker, daughter a 'package deal' in Florida

Los Angeles Sparks All-Star Candace Parker knows it’s a calculated risk to stay in a coronavirus hot spot in Bradenton, Florida, where all 12 teams will play games in the WNBA “bubble."
But Parker says she and 11-year-old daughter Lailaa are a “package deal."
So far, seven of 137 WNBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The former Lady Vol calls the positive tests inevitable and says it’s about “making sure it doesn’t spread.” The seven-week WNBA regular season begins July 25 with a focus on social justice