WNBA's Candace Parker, daughter a 'package deal' in Florida

So far, seven of 137 WNBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Los Angeles Sparks All-Star Candace Parker knows it’s a calculated risk to stay in a coronavirus hot spot in Bradenton, Florida, where all 12 teams will play games in the WNBA “bubble."

But Parker says she and 11-year-old daughter Lailaa are a “package deal."

