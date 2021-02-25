Women's Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony rescheduled for August

The event was originally scheduled for June 12, and officials decided to move the ceremony to August as a precaution against COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2021 Induction Ceremony rescheduled for Aug. 21.

The event was originally scheduled for June 12, and officials decided to move the ceremony to August as a precaution against COVID-19.

“We have been concerned about the safety of our Inductees, Board and Guests with the June date and after looking at all options, we feel that August will be a safer time to be together in person," said Dana Hart, WBHOF President.

The members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 are Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor, Posthumously), Lauren Jackson (International Player), David Stern (Contributor, Posthumously) and Carol Stiff (Contributor).

The 1980 USA Women's Olympic Team will be honored as the 2021 Trailblazers of the Game recipient at the 2021 Induction Ceremony.