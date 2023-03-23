North Knoxville bar preparing for Vols basketball watch party

Tip-off on the game is at around 9 p.m. in Sweet 16, against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are facing the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday in the Sweet 16, vying for a spot in the tournament's Elite 8.

A North Knoxville brewery, Yee-Haw Brewing Co., is preparing for an influx of fans eager to cheer on their team during a watch party Thursday night.

"Tonight is going to be a lot of fun, especially if we go on to the next round," said Charles Ellis, the general manager of the brewery. "This Saturday is going to be nuts."

The Vols have won its first two games of the NCAA Tournament against Louisiana and then against Duke. In that Round-of-32 game against the Blue Devils, Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points to lead the Vols to the win.

Florida Atlantic beat Memphis and Farleigh Dickinson to get to this point. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee in points with 12.7 per game. Nkamhoua is averaging 11 points per game and Josiah-Jordan James averages ten per game.

The Vols are looking for their first Elite 8 appearance since 2010.