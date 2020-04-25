KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball forward Yves Pons declared for the NBA Draft of Saturday. Jeff Goodman first reported the news on Twitter.

Tennessee's department of athletics confirmed that Pons will retain his college eligibility, allowing him to return to the Vols.

The Fuveau, France native won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award after the 2019-20 season, after recorded 73 blocked shots. He was also named to the 2020 SEC All-defensive team.

Pons averaged 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.