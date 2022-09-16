Zakai Zeigler will continue to wear No. 5 with Vols even though that number will be retired for Chris Lofton

Lofton gave Zeigler the approval this week after the announcement came out that his jersey will be retired.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Zakai Zeigler will still wear No. 5 on his jersey even though the program will retire the number for Vol legend Chris Lofton.

The Vols announced on Thursday Lofton's jersey will be retired on Jan. 14 against Kentucky inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The team sent out a video on Friday morning with Lofton and Zeifler interacting about what will happen with the No. 5 since Zeigler is currently wearing the number.

Zeigler asked Lofton what that means for him. Lofton said he likes the way the sophomore guard plays and gave his approval for him to wear it as long as he plays at Tennessee.

In case y'all were wondering pic.twitter.com/XBKg5mAu3A — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) September 16, 2022