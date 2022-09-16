Zakai Zeigler will continue to wear No. 5 with Vols even though that number will be retired for Chris Lofton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Zakai Zeigler will still wear No. 5 on his jersey even though the program will retire the number for Vol legend Chris Lofton.
The Vols announced on Thursday Lofton's jersey will be retired on Jan. 14 against Kentucky inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The team sent out a video on Friday morning with Lofton and Zeifler interacting about what will happen with the No. 5 since Zeigler is currently wearing the number.
Zeigler asked Lofton what that means for him. Lofton said he likes the way the sophomore guard plays and gave his approval for him to wear it as long as he plays at Tennessee.
Lofton ranks the best in the SEC to this day in career made three-pointers and ranks fourth in Tennessee men's basketball history in points. He was an All-American in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.