Zakai Zeigler goes down as No. 3 Vols top Arkansas on Senior Night, 75-57

Tennessee men's basketball took care of business against the Razorbacks, but the Vols' point guard left the game early with an injury.
Credit: AP
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) dunks the ball over Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Third-ranked Tennessee men's basketball's 75-57 Senior Night triumph against Arkansas was undercut by a scary injury to sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night.

Zeigler went down holding his knee just three minutes into the contest and had to be helped off the court. He did not return for the remainder of the game.

Three Vol seniors stood out in Tennessee's win over the Razorbacks. Olivier Nkamhoua led the way with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and added seven rebounds, while Santiago Vescovi posted 14 points and Josiah-Jordan James added 11 points in his second game back from injury.

The Vols will close out the regular season on the road against Auburn in a game that will have important seeding implications for the SEC Tournament. Tennessee will battle the Tigers on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

