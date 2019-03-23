Barbra Streisand is facing online backlash after her comments on Michael Jackson's accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

In an interview with the London Times, she said she believed Robson and Safechuck's accusations that they were molested by Jackson when they were children. Their stories were featured in a recent HBO documentary, "Leaving Neverland."

Streisand had met with Jackson several times, and described him as "sweet" and "very childlike."

"His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has," she said.

Streisand also commented on the long term effects of the alleged child abuse.

"You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

When asked if she was angry with Jackson for what he did, Streisand said she had a "combination of feelings."

"I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him.”

Streisand's comments have received backlash from fans online.