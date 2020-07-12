Costco extends senior shopping hours as COVID-19 cases spike across US

Customers that are eligible to participate in the special hours include anyone 60 years or older and those with disabilities or who are immunocompromised.

WASHINGTON — Costco said it is extending its special operating hours for older members "until further notice" as COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S., according to the company's website.

Customers that are eligible to participate in the special hours are anyone 60 years or older and those with disabilities or who are immunocompromised. However, the chain noted that guests of those customers will not be allowed to enter the store.

The move comes less than a month after Costco announced it was extending its mask mandate, requiring all shoppers, even those with medical conditions to properly wear one. No one, except for children under the age of two, is exempt from the rule.

Costco warehouses are currently open for Special Operating Hours from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. However, the time can vary by location, including:

Phoenix, AZ: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Mesa, SE Gilbert.

Los Angeles, CA Locations: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Locations include: Alhambra, Burbank, Chino Hills, City Of Industry, Culver City, Cypress, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, Lakewood, Los Feliz, Monterey Park, Northridge, Norwalk, Oxnard, Pacoima, San Bernardino, Signal Hill, Torrance, Tustin, Van Nuys, Woodland Hills

California Bay Area Locations: The following Bay Area locations' Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday: Foster City, Great Oaks, Hayward, NE San Jose, Richmond The following Bay Area locations' Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday: Almaden, Cal Expo, Danville, El Camino, Folsom, Fremont, Livermore, Modesto, Redwood City, Reno, Richmond, Sacramento, Salinas, San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Cruz, South San Francisco, Sunnyvale The following Bay Area locations' Senior Shopping Hours are 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday: Antioch, Carson City, Chico, Citrus Heights, Clovis, Elk Grove, Eureka, Fairfield, Fresno, Gilroy, Hanford, Lodi, Manteca, Merced, Mountain View, North Fresno, Novato, Rancho Cordova, Rohnert Park, Redding, Roseville, San Jose, Sandcity, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, Sparks, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, Ukiah, Vacaville, Vallejo, Visalia, Woodland

San Diego, CA: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Carmel Mountain, Mission Valley, Rancho Del Rey, Temecula.

Newark, DE: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Iwilei (Honolulu), HI: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Wheaton, MD: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Massachusetts: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., daily.

Albuquerque, NM Locations: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 - 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Las Vegas, NV: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Centennial, Henderson, SW Henderson, Summerlin.

Dedham, NJ: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Teterboro, NJ: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Wayne, NJ: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Brooklyn, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Staten Island, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Westbury, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

St. George, UT: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The following Virginia locations' Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday: Chantilly, Fairfax, Newington Springfield, Pentagon City, Sterling

Washington DC: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Oregon: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Costco is still giving priority access to healthcare workers and first responders during all open hours. That includes police officers, EMTs, firefighters, even pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID. All must present a Costco membership card and official identification.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 14 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.