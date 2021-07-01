How newspaper front pages around the world looked after riot at US Capitol

The Washington Post front page read 'Trump mob storms Capitol,' The New York Times wrote 'Trump incites mob,' and the Wall Street Journal said 'Mob storms Capitol.'

WASHINGTON — The storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump dominated newspaper front pages worldwide on Thursday.

January 6, 2021, began as a day of reckoning for President Trump’s futile attempt to cling to power, as Congress took up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. However, it fractured into scenes of fear and agony after the Capitol was under siege for hours by rioters, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being evacuated by police.

A pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol, occupying one hallowed space of American democracy after another. A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies.

Authorities eventually regained control, as night fell. Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas to get people moving toward the door, pushing the mob farther away in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.

Newspapers from across the country and around the world on Thursday morning depicted the madness of what transpired at the U.S. Capitol.

In North America, The Washington Post led with the banner "Trump mob storms Capitol," The New York Times declared "Trump incites mob", and the Wall Street Journal wrote "Mob storms Capitol."

Many newspapers in Europe also led with Wednesday's insurrection.

Here's how front pages covered the news:

The front page of The New York Times for Jan. 7, 2021 (late edition). pic.twitter.com/enmoNs55vm — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2021

The front page of Thursday's Washington Post:



Trump mob storms Capitol



President incites crowd to acts of insurrection, violence pic.twitter.com/4H8YVYO3jW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 7, 2021

Here's an early look at tomorrow's @sfchronicle front page: pic.twitter.com/VStopJ4Naj — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 7, 2021

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/i1VtaVQq6H pic.twitter.com/p4c83YmSUI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 7, 2021

For the first time since 1814, the U.S. Capitol is stormed. Take a look a Thursday's @PhillyInquirer front page. Photo by @jessicagriffin. pic.twitter.com/K6L0wnUmmQ — Brian Leighton (@phillyleighton) January 7, 2021

On today's #frontpage:

–Violence follows Trump refusal to give up power: Chaos erupted in the U.S. Capitol as the president's supporters stormed the halls of Congress to disrupt a largely symbolic proceeding.

–'Colossal failure': How did law enforcement allow this to happen? pic.twitter.com/jItLMHlUzn — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 7, 2021

The cover of China Daily. So much for the US taking a tough stand on Hong Kong, and China’s other transgressions. America’s global standing has taken a massive hit, due to its President. pic.twitter.com/ZIBfc7YtXi — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) January 7, 2021