KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Columbus Foundation is bringing two Columbus replica ships up the Tennessee River this month.

The Columbus Foundation was formed in the British Virgin Islands in 1986 with a mission to raise money to build three replicas of the ships Christopher Columbus used to discover the world.

The Niña and Pinta were recreated by the foundation and visit ports all over the Western Hemisphere with the purpose of educating the public and children about the Portuguese ships that were used to discover the world.

Step back in time and experience the historically accurate replicas that Columbus sailed across the Atlantic when discovering the new world in 1492.

They will be stopping at Fort Loudon Marina located in Lenior City from Sept. 6 through Sept. 15. Their second stop will be in downtown Knoxville at Calhoun's On The River from Sept. 17 to Sept. 29, and the ships will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The foundation receives no funds from the government or private agencies and they are supported entirely by the fees paid to tour the ships.

General admission is $8.50 and allows you to board both ships.