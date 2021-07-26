Lady Vol swimmers Toussaint and McSharry finish out strong, but fall short of Tokyo Olympic medals

The two swimmers put up strong performances by making it through to the finals on the world stage, but fell short Monday night of earning medals in their events.

TOKYO, Japan — Two Lady Vols made it to the finals to compete against the world's best swimmers in the Tokyo Olympics Monday night.

First up was Kira Toussaint representing the Netherlands in the 100m Backstroke finals. The Lady Vol put up a respectable performance and had a strong start, but Australia, Canada and the U.S. would ultimately finish out stronger to beat her to a medal.

Kaylee McKeown from Australia took home gold with an Olympic Record time of 57.47, followed by Kylie Mass from Canada and Regan Smith from Team USA. Toussaint finished 7th with a time of 59.11.

Toussaint returned to the Olympics for a second time after competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics. During her two years at the University of Tennessee, Toussaint earned 7 All-America honors and became the first woman in Tennessee history to ever compete at the Olympics while still being an active member of UT's program.

Tokyo Olympics Results



Up second on Monday night for the Lady Vols was Mona McSharry, who represented Ireland in the 100m Breaststroke in the country's first Olympic final appearance in 25 years. McSharry placed 8th in the finals with a time of 1:06.94, behind the likes of Lydia Jacoby and Lilly King who took home both gold and bronze for the United States in the event.

Her Olympic dream is not over yet, though. She'll compete in the 200m Breaststroke on Wednesday morning.

The 20-year-old UT freshman and Dublin native has already developed world-class speed after proving she was ready for Olympic competition after clocking in a time of 1:06.29 in the 100m Breaststroke in April -- a new record for Ireland.

So far, one Lady Vol swimmer has tasted Olympic glory. Erika Brown brought home the bronze medal Sunday with her teammates in the 4x100m Free Relay.