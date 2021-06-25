Plan for municipal internet creates controversy between city leaders and KUB

The Knoxville Utility Board proposed creating its own broadband systems for customers. County Commissioner Justin Biggs thinks it's a waste of money.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utility Board's plan to bring broadband services to its users led to a back-and-forth with Knox County Commissioner Justin Briggs and KUB.

On Thursday, Briggs asked the Knoxville City Council to postpone a vote on the KUB Broadband plan. The vote is set for next Tuesday. However, county commissioners do not have any official authority over the decision and KUB only needs approval from the Knoxville City Council to move forward.

KUB President and CEO Gabriel Bolas also fired back at the commissioner. He said KUB had conducted a thorough review of the proposal and has engaged the relevant elected officials as they move forward, staying in constant communication about their work.

More than 90% of people said they encouraged KUB to pursue the plan, and many were from rural areas, according to officials.

KUB also said that rates for a municipal broadband system would be cheaper compared to rates from private companies. Officials also said it could bring more competition in Knoxville's market, encouraging companies to offer lower prices to keep customers.

On Friday, Briggs responded. He provided 10News the following statement:

"I am surprised that KUB would not want an extensive public dialogue. A $700 million expenditure and a 9% electric rate increase certainly deserves a broad public discussion."

He also sent a letter to Bolas, defending the idea to host a public dialogue about the proposal months later than current discussions.

"If the KUB plan is a good idea on June 29 why would it not still be a good idea August 29 after the public has an opportunity to engage on this matter fully?" he said in the letter.

The KUB Broadband plan would create an internet service owned by the utility, instead of a private company like Comcast or AT&T, available for all those who fall under the KUB electricity umbrella. Telephone and television services can also be provided, officials said previously.

The utility said their upgrades to the electric grid involve adding fiber optic cables, to make the grid more efficient. Those cables would be a part of the new internet infrastructure.

Officials said the system could be faster than internet access provided by private companies since it can use 100% symmetrical fiber. Through this infrastructure, download speeds should equal upload speeds, resulting in overall faster internet.

In their published business plan, KUB will increase electricity rates by 3% for all customers, every year, starting in 2022. KUB estimates that would increase the price of electricity by an average of $10.80 a month.