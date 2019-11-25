The Esports club at the University of Tennessee raised money for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Sunday.

The players streamed their video game playing for 12 hours straight! While they played, the club collected donations for the hospital.

When the gamers aren't raising money for charity, they're taking on other schools.

"We've beaten Alabama many times," said Jason Smethers, adviser of the club. "Honestly, our biggest rival is Florida State."

Sunday's drive to support East Tennessee Children's Hospital was part of the national gaming charity event Extra Life.

