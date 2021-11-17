KAUL receives $50,000 grant to support computer technology program for students

20 middle and high school students will be equipped with skills to excel in the workforce.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students participating in the Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) computer technology and digital literacy program are getting additional support to advance their digital skills after receiving a $50,000 grant from Comcast.

KAUL said that digital skills are becoming more important in the workforce and that the grant will equip 20 middle and high school students with the skillset to excel in the computer and information technology field, according to a press release.

KAUL began the inaugural cohort for the computer technology program at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. During the program, digital industry professionals expose students to careers available in technology, according to a press release.