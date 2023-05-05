Oak Ridge utility payment website back online, late fees being waived

The website went down after a malware attack. The city used a temporary website to collect payments in the interim.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge leaders said that their online payment site for utilities was back online on Friday after the website went down due to a malware attack in March.

They said that late fees were being waived and disconnects were not occurring. People can make payments towards their utility bills at payment.orakridgetn.gov. They can also call 865-425-3400 for answers to questions about their bills. People can also pay their bill by phone by calling 833-268-4341.

Since the malware attack, the city operated with a temporary website. The malware attack affected computer systems across the city. All business practices were temporarily brought to a standstill, including web services and emails the community uses for routine service requests.

There is no evidence that any credit card information or taxpayer or utility customer information was compromised, according to the city.

The city said a single personnel file was accessed due to the attack, but said it had no evidence that any information was extracted or shared. To protect city employees, Oak Ridge leaders said they provided credit monitoring services to help protect employees.