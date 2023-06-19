Astronaut native to Knoxville, John Shoffner, visits space aboard private mission

Shoffner said his goal was to encourage more kids to find space and science as their passions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville-native astronaut John Shoffner reflected on his trip to the International Space Station after completing his 10-day mission with Axiom Space. It was the second private mission to the ISS.

"I've dreamed of space since I was a kid," Shoffner said. "I was always going to go to space, I just did not know when."

He said most people learn their passions when they're young, and wanted to encourage more kids to fall in love with space. Through classroom talks and art contests from the ISS, Shoffner tried to teach kids to love space.

"In every young student, they already have a vision of themselves," Shoffner said. "Sometimes our schools aren't equipped correctly to help a student explore that."

The mission was named "Ax-2" and Shoffner also helped with research in the International Space Station. The Ax-2 crew contributed to cancer research, from lower earth orbit.

"It's generated some really, really fascinating science that could not be available on normal earth under gravity conditions," Shoffner said.

Axiom's website said it is working to build a new space station. The company offers missions to the ISS for private astronauts. They also have an application form on their website.

"I signed up, immediately qualified and began training," Shoffner said.

The training process took him two years, Shoffner said. He and the Ax-2 crew flew aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, inside a Dragon capsule. Peggy Whitson, otherwise known as "America's most experienced astronaut," commanded the mission. Shoffner was the pilot.