Live coverage: Everything to know about NASA, SpaceX Crew 1 mission launch from Florida

This will be the second crewed launch of NASA astronauts aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Tonight, four astronauts will launch to the International Space Station from a historic launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA and SpaceX add to Launch Complex 39A's rich history with the launch of Crew 1, the second crewed launch of astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule.

It'll be the first crew rotation mission of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, and the next Dragon launch following the historic Demo-2 mission with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley in May. It was the first time in nine years that American astronauts were launched to space from U.S. soil.

As NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and JAXA mission specialist Soichi Noguchi make final preparations ahead of Saturday's launch, here's everything to know about the Crew 1 mission.

Launch facts:

Targeting 7:27 p.m. EST Nov. 15, Launch Complex 39A,

Dragon name: Resilience

After launch, Crew 1 will spend about 8.5 hours flying to the ISS

Crew 1 will join Expedition 64 crew of NASA's Kate Rubins and Roscosmos' Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov

Live updates on the Crew 1 launch:

11:52 a.m. Nov. 15

Scattered showers -- and any electrical charges from nearby thunderstorms -- could threaten today's launch. There remains a 50-percent chance for "go" conditions.

Liftoff remains scheduled for 7:27 p.m.

Who else is ready for tonight’s rocket launch?! @NASA @SpaceX Crew-1 mission is scheduled to liftoff at 7:27 p.m. But weather conditions are looking 50% favorable. One of several factors to consider...rain near launch site at time of liftoff! #10Weather @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/CmyJNiIKNJ — Natalie Ferrari WTSP (@NatalieWTSP) November 15, 2020

7:13 p.m. Nov. 14

Vice President Mike Pence announced he and second lady Karen Pence will travel to Cape Canaveral to view the Crew 1 mission launch.

11:20 a.m. Nov. 14

The forecast for launch just became a little more iffy Sunday evening, with "go" conditions now at 50 percent.

4:15 p.m. Nov. 13

NASA announced that due to onshore winds and recovery operations, the agency and SpaceX are now targeting 7:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, for the Crew 1 launch.

Weather officers with the U.S. Space Force are giving Sunday’s window a 60-percent chance of favorable liftoff conditions.

Risks to booster recovery at sea are low, according to the 45th Weather Squadron forecast.

Update: Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the @Space_Station at 7:27 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 15. The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) November 13, 2020

5:55 p.m. Nov. 12

Weather is looking good for Saturday’s launch. The primary weather concerns for the launch area will be some cumulus clouds and possibly some lingering precipitation associated with Tropical Storm Eta.

NASA will also monitor weather conditions downrange to account for conditions for SpaceX's "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, where the Falcon 9 first stage will attempt to land after launch.

The official forecast from the 45th Space Wing calls for a 70 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for liftoff. The 7:49 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 14 weather is expected to see partly cloudy skies with 7 miles of visibility.

A few isolated showers will be possible. The cloud tops will be no more than 8,000 feet. The temperature will be a very comfortable 78 degrees.

Nov. 12

Crew 1 rehearses for launch day by heading to the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to don their black-and-white SpaceX spacesuits. They then took the elevator down to the ground level and exited through the historic double doors to get in their NASA-themed Tesla Model X cars, which will take them on the 20-minute ride to the launch pad.

The rehearsal ended with a go/no-go poll for Falcon 9 propellant fuel loading, which on Saturday will happen 45 minutes before launch.

Nov. 11

Crew 1's Falcon 9 rocket underwent a static fire test, which means the rocket briefly fired its engines while being tied down. It was a test to make sure the rocket will perform as programmed during liftoff.

SpaceX also shared a video of the crew access arm swinging into place to let the crew into the Dragon spacecraft.

Crew access arm swings into place pic.twitter.com/XAImd6nLJV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2020

Nov. 10

Crew Dragon Resilience, atop its Falcon 9 rocket, reached its launch pad ahead of Saturday's launch attempt.

Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon vertical on Launch Complex 39A pic.twitter.com/hBVUHWv3Ab — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 10, 2020

Nov. 9

NASA and SpaceX teams conducted a flight readiness review for the Crew 1 mission. It focused on the preparedness of SpaceX's crew transportation system, the International Space Station, and its partners to support the flight.

Nov. 8

Crew 1 arrived at Kennedy Space Center for final preparations ahead of the Nov. 14 launch. NASA and JAXA leadership greeted the crew after they landed at the Launch and Landing Facility at KSC from Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Astronaut Michael Hopkins is commanding the mission.